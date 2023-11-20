Lifevantage Corporation (LFVN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 15.13 compared to its previous closing price of 4.89. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN ) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Reed Anderson – ICR Steve Fife – President & Chief Executive Officer Carl Aure – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Doug Lane – Water Tower Research Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by.

Is It Worth Investing in Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN) is 28.23x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LFVN is 0.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lifevantage Corporation (LFVN) is $7.00, which is $1.37 above the current market price. The public float for LFVN is 10.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.57% of that float. On November 20, 2023, LFVN’s average trading volume was 105.31K shares.

LFVN’s Market Performance

LFVN stock saw a decrease of -1.05% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -22.45% and a quarterly a decrease of 15.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.88% for Lifevantage Corporation (LFVN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.14% for LFVN’s stock, with a 17.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFVN stocks, with Midtown Partners repeating the rating for LFVN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LFVN in the upcoming period, according to Midtown Partners is $1.43 based on the research report published on September 08, 2014 of the previous year 2014.

LFVN Trading at -17.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.81%, as shares sank -20.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFVN fell by -1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.80. In addition, Lifevantage Corporation saw 59.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFVN starting from Mauro Garry Paul, who purchase 11,830 shares at the price of $4.75 back on Nov 16. After this action, Mauro Garry Paul now owns 27,542 shares of Lifevantage Corporation, valued at $56,161 using the latest closing price.

Mauro Garry Paul, the Director of Lifevantage Corporation, purchase 4,970 shares at $4.75 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Mauro Garry Paul is holding 71,183 shares at $23,594 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.00 for the present operating margin

+79.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lifevantage Corporation stands at +1.19. The total capital return value is set at 8.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.59. Equity return is now at value 8.36, with 3.81 for asset returns.

Based on Lifevantage Corporation (LFVN), the company’s capital structure generated 37.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.42. Total debt to assets is 19.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 61.47 and the total asset turnover is 3.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.26.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lifevantage Corporation (LFVN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.