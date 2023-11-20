Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for KGC is at 0.94. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KGC is $6.51, which is $1.19 above the current market price. The public float for KGC is 1.22B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.69% of that float. The average trading volume for KGC on November 20, 2023 was 11.88M shares.

KGC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC) has decreased by -2.03 when compared to last closing price of 5.43.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-10 that The upside in Kinross’ (KGC) revenues is due to an increase in gold equivalent ounces sold as well as higher average realized gold prices in Q3.

KGC’s Market Performance

KGC’s stock has risen by 2.70% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.93% and a quarterly rise of 12.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.49% for Kinross Gold Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.02% for KGC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.08% for the last 200 days.

KGC Trading at 5.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares sank -0.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KGC rose by +2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.32. In addition, Kinross Gold Corp. saw 30.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.08 for the present operating margin

+19.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kinross Gold Corp. stands at +0.92. The total capital return value is set at 4.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.38. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 2.32 for asset returns.

Based on Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC), the company’s capital structure generated 45.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.20. Total debt to assets is 25.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.48.

The receivables turnover for the company is 35.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.