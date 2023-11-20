Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.99 compared to its previous closing price of 0.70. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Elhan Webb – SVP, IR Richard Paulson – President and CEO Reshma Rangwala – Chief Medical Officer Sohanya Cheng – Chief Commercial Officer Michael Mason – CFO Conference Call Participants Maury Raycroft – Jefferies Colleen Kusy – Baird Operator Good morning. My name is Guru and I will be your conference operator today.

Is It Worth Investing in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.21. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) is $5.50, which is $4.72 above the current market price. The public float for KPTI is 106.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KPTI on November 20, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

KPTI’s Market Performance

The stock of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) has seen a 10.06% increase in the past week, with a -26.42% drop in the past month, and a -50.63% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.80% for KPTI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.57% for KPTI’s stock, with a -64.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KPTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KPTI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for KPTI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KPTI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $8 based on the research report published on January 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KPTI Trading at -27.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KPTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.34%, as shares sank -26.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KPTI rose by +10.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8033. In addition, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc saw -77.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KPTI starting from Paulson Richard A., who sale 3,606 shares at the price of $0.92 back on Nov 06. After this action, Paulson Richard A. now owns 791,201 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, valued at $3,319 using the latest closing price.

Paulson Richard A., the President and CEO of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, sale 3,589 shares at $1.27 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that Paulson Richard A. is holding 794,807 shares at $4,558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KPTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-90.53 for the present operating margin

+96.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc stands at -105.23. The total capital return value is set at -108.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -128.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.31.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.