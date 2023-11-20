Kanzhun Ltd ADR (BZ) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Kanzhun Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: BZ)’s stock price has plunge by 4.35relation to previous closing price of 16.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 14.97% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-14 that KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (BZ) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.13 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.12 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Kanzhun Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: BZ) Right Now?

Kanzhun Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: BZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 96.48x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BZ is at 0.51. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BZ is $142.87, which is $2.43 above the current market price. The public float for BZ is 329.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.98% of that float. The average trading volume for BZ on November 20, 2023 was 2.80M shares.

BZ’s Market Performance

The stock of Kanzhun Ltd ADR (BZ) has seen a 14.97% increase in the past week, with a 15.28% rise in the past month, and a 17.31% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.62% for BZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.04% for BZ stock, with a simple moving average of 2.07% for the last 200 days.

BZ Trading at 12.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares surge +19.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZ rose by +14.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.43. In addition, Kanzhun Ltd ADR saw -15.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.26 for the present operating margin

+83.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kanzhun Ltd ADR stands at +2.38. The total capital return value is set at -1.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.94. Equity return is now at value 4.55, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Kanzhun Ltd ADR (BZ), the company’s capital structure generated 2.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.47. Total debt to assets is 1.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kanzhun Ltd ADR (BZ) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.