Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) has seen a 39.21% increase in the past week, with a 15.48% gain in the past month, and a -13.69% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.27% for JAGX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.47% for JAGX stock, with a simple moving average of -50.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JAGX is 1.72. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) is $6.00, which is $5.59 above the current market price. The public float for JAGX is 13.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.21% of that float. On November 20, 2023, JAGX’s average trading volume was 4.35M shares.

JAGX) stock’s latest price update

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX)’s stock price has increased by 11.37 compared to its previous closing price of 0.37. However, the company has seen a 39.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Analysts’ Opinion of JAGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAGX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for JAGX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JAGX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on July 07, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

JAGX Trading at 34.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.49%, as shares surge +23.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAGX rose by +39.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3304. In addition, Jaguar Health Inc saw -93.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAGX starting from Wolin Jonathan S., who purchase 317 shares at the price of $0.03 back on Dec 31. After this action, Wolin Jonathan S. now owns 6,983 shares of Jaguar Health Inc, valued at $10 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-287.85 for the present operating margin

+63.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jaguar Health Inc stands at -396.91. The total capital return value is set at -92.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -171.43. Equity return is now at value -1586.22, with -82.16 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.