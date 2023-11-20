Iterum Therapeutics Plc’s (ITRM) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ITRM stock has gone up by 103.80%, with a monthly gain of 139.94% and a quarterly surge of 64.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.60% for Iterum Therapeutics Plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 114.32% for ITRM’s stock, with a 60.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Iterum Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.90. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Iterum Therapeutics Plc (ITRM) by analysts is $15.00, which is $13.39 above the current market price. The public float for ITRM is 12.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.39% of that float. On November 20, 2023, the average trading volume of ITRM was 44.02K shares.

ITRM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Iterum Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) has jumped by 36.44 compared to previous close of 1.18. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 103.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-07 that DUBLIN, Ireland and CHICAGO, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) (the Company), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2023 financial results before the open of the U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. Management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET that day to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide an update on its business.

ITRM Trading at 117.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.55% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.22%, as shares surge +136.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +93.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITRM rose by +103.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7976. In addition, Iterum Therapeutics Plc saw 91.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITRM starting from Puttagunta Sailaja, who sale 3,365 shares at the price of $1.32 back on Dec 02. After this action, Puttagunta Sailaja now owns 4,969 shares of Iterum Therapeutics Plc, valued at $4,442 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITRM

The total capital return value is set at -43.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.18. Equity return is now at value -172.86, with -55.89 for asset returns.

Based on Iterum Therapeutics Plc (ITRM), the company’s capital structure generated 107.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.81. Total debt to assets is 45.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.24.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, Iterum Therapeutics Plc (ITRM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.