Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.73x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) by analysts is $6.45, which is $0.24 above the current market price. The public float for ITUB is 4.81B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.58% of that float. On November 20, 2023, the average trading volume of ITUB was 16.10M shares.

ITUB) stock’s latest price update

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB)’s stock price has increased by 0.16 compared to its previous closing price of 6.20. However, the company has seen a 2.81% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-18 that Dividend growth companies are an essential part of a risk-adjusted, well-balanced, and extensively diversified dividend income portfolio. I will present you with a list of 10 currently attractive dividend growth companies that have shown an Average Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] of 10.92% over the past 5 years. Their P/E [FWD] Ratio stands at 21.88 on average, suggesting that their Valuation is attractive, particularly when considering the companies’ growth prospects.

ITUB’s Market Performance

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) has experienced a 2.81% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.37% rise in the past month, and a 17.21% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for ITUB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.14% for ITUB’s stock, with a 17.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITUB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITUB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ITUB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ITUB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $6.10 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ITUB Trading at 12.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITUB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +16.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITUB rose by +2.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.74. In addition, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR saw 36.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ITUB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR stands at +11.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.26. Equity return is now at value 18.75, with 1.36 for asset returns.

Based on Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB), the company’s capital structure generated 432.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.22. Total debt to assets is 31.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 174.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.