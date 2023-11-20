Intercure Ltd (INCR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Intercure Ltd (NASDAQ: INCR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.40 compared to its previous closing price of 1.17. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-04-04 that InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR ) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call April 4, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Alexander Rabinovitch – CEO & Director Amos Cohen – CFO Conference Call Participants Vivien Azer – Cowen and Company Matt Bottomley – Canaccord Genuity Pablo Zuanic – Zuanic & Associates Operator Thank you for standing by, and welcome to InterCure’s Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Intercure Ltd (NASDAQ: INCR) Right Now?

Intercure Ltd (NASDAQ: INCR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for INCR is 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for INCR is $5.31, which is $0.31 above the current price. The public float for INCR is 27.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INCR on November 20, 2023 was 41.98K shares.

INCR’s Market Performance

INCR stock saw a decrease of -0.93% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -13.11% and a quarterly a decrease of -31.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.49% for Intercure Ltd (INCR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.91% for INCR’s stock, with a -44.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INCR stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for INCR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INCR in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $13 based on the research report published on May 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

INCR Trading at -21.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.77%, as shares sank -9.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INCR fell by -0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0752. In addition, Intercure Ltd saw -67.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.62 for the present operating margin

+37.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intercure Ltd stands at +11.53. The total capital return value is set at 7.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.11. Equity return is now at value 4.37, with 2.64 for asset returns.

Based on Intercure Ltd (INCR), the company’s capital structure generated 50.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.73. Total debt to assets is 26.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intercure Ltd (INCR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.