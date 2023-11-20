Intel Corp. (INTC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC)’s stock price has surge by 1.06relation to previous closing price of 43.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 12.74% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-11-17 that Microsoft earlier this week took the wraps off one of the more important reveals in the chip market in a long time. Microsoft MSFT now has both a custom-designed AI processing chip and a custom Arm-based CPU to add its growing stable of products to help it vertically integrate its services and solutions.

Is It Worth Investing in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for INTC is at 0.93. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 26 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for INTC is $37.74, which is -$6.07 below the current market price. The public float for INTC is 4.21B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.35% of that float. The average trading volume for INTC on November 20, 2023 was 38.16M shares.

INTC’s Market Performance

The stock of Intel Corp. (INTC) has seen a 12.74% increase in the past week, with a 22.82% rise in the past month, and a 32.20% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.20% for INTC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.01% for INTC stock, with a simple moving average of 34.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTC stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for INTC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INTC in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $50 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INTC Trading at 19.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.96% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares surge +25.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTC rose by +12.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.57. In addition, Intel Corp. saw 65.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTC starting from GELSINGER PATRICK P, who purchase 6,775 shares at the price of $36.80 back on Nov 01. After this action, GELSINGER PATRICK P now owns 25,475 shares of Intel Corp., valued at $249,333 using the latest closing price.

Holthaus Michelle Johnston, the EVP & GM, CCG of Intel Corp., sale 1 shares at $32.41 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Holthaus Michelle Johnston is holding 193,955 shares at $32 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.70 for the present operating margin

+42.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intel Corp. stands at +12.71. The total capital return value is set at 1.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.97. Equity return is now at value -1.63, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Intel Corp. (INTC), the company’s capital structure generated 41.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.51. Total debt to assets is 23.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intel Corp. (INTC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.