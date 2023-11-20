InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (INM) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INM is 0.89. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (INM) is $20.00, which is $19.55 above the current market price. The public float for INM is 3.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.57% of that float. On November 20, 2023, INM’s average trading volume was 1.71M shares.

The stock of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INM) has increased by 13.43 when compared to last closing price of 0.40.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-25 that InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM ) stock is falling on Wednesday after the pharmaceutical company’s shares underwent a massive rally on Tuesday! INM stock was up 70.5% when normal trading hours ended on Tuesday.

INM’s Market Performance

INM’s stock has risen by 16.20% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -24.67% and a quarterly drop of -47.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.30% for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.90% for INM’s stock, with a -57.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INM Trading at -29.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.01%, as shares sank -23.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INM rose by +16.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5005. In addition, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -77.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-202.60 for the present operating margin

+27.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -192.18. The total capital return value is set at -74.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.68. Equity return is now at value -67.76, with -54.70 for asset returns.

Based on InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (INM), the company’s capital structure generated 3.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.14. Total debt to assets is 2.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (INM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.