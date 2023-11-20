Ikena Oncology Inc (IKNA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Ikena Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: IKNA) has increased by 20.81 when compared to last closing price of 1.49.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-06-20 that Ikena Oncology, Inc. (IKNA) could be a great choice for investors looking to make a profit from fundamentally strong stocks that are currently on the move. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our “Recent Price Strength” screen.

Is It Worth Investing in Ikena Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: IKNA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IKNA is 0.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IKNA is $8.33, which is $6.53 above the current price. The public float for IKNA is 25.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IKNA on November 20, 2023 was 166.65K shares.

IKNA’s Market Performance

IKNA stock saw a decrease of 23.29% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -46.11% and a quarterly a decrease of -63.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 26.16% for Ikena Oncology Inc (IKNA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -43.15% for IKNA’s stock, with a -62.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IKNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IKNA stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for IKNA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IKNA in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $11 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IKNA Trading at -52.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IKNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.99%, as shares sank -46.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IKNA rose by +23.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.0875. In addition, Ikena Oncology Inc saw -32.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IKNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-453.99 for the present operating margin

+86.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ikena Oncology Inc stands at -440.29. The total capital return value is set at -38.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.81. Equity return is now at value -36.29, with -30.94 for asset returns.

Based on Ikena Oncology Inc (IKNA), the company’s capital structure generated 3.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.73. Total debt to assets is 3.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -4.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ikena Oncology Inc (IKNA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.