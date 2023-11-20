Icosavax Inc (ICVX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.87. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Icosavax Inc (ICVX) by analysts is $24.50, which is $13.26 above the current market price. The public float for ICVX is 32.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.33% of that float. On November 20, 2023, the average trading volume of ICVX was 251.38K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ICVX) stock’s latest price update

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ: ICVX)’s stock price has soared by 20.73 in relation to previous closing price of 9.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 64.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-19 that SEATTLE, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Icosavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICVX), a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its innovative virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology to develop vaccines against infectious diseases, with an initial focus on life-threatening respiratory diseases and a vision of creating pan-respiratory vaccines for older adults, today announced that the company will participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference 2023, taking place from September 26-28, 2023 in New York City.

ICVX’s Market Performance

Icosavax Inc (ICVX) has seen a 64.09% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 80.42% gain in the past month and a 47.89% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.71% for ICVX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 62.70% for ICVX’s stock, with a 41.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICVX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for ICVX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ICVX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $28 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ICVX Trading at 55.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.18%, as shares surge +76.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICVX rose by +64.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.15. In addition, Icosavax Inc saw 41.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICVX starting from Simpson Adam K., who sale 11,788 shares at the price of $8.86 back on Jul 31. After this action, Simpson Adam K. now owns 243,930 shares of Icosavax Inc, valued at $104,459 using the latest closing price.

Kanesa-thasan Niranjan, the Chief Medical Officer of Icosavax Inc, sale 3,323 shares at $8.86 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Kanesa-thasan Niranjan is holding 235,864 shares at $29,447 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICVX

The total capital return value is set at -37.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.48. Equity return is now at value -42.23, with -39.06 for asset returns.

Based on Icosavax Inc (ICVX), the company’s capital structure generated 4.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.88. Total debt to assets is 3.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.93.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, Icosavax Inc (ICVX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.