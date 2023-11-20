Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBAN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.33x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.15.

The average price predicted for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) by analysts is $11.84, which is $0.76 above the current market price. The public float for HBAN is 1.43B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.37% of that float. On November 20, 2023, the average trading volume of HBAN was 13.98M shares.

HBAN) stock’s latest price update

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBAN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.56 compared to its previous closing price of 10.91. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-06 that Bank stocks are down badly this year. Borrowing costs are sky-high, cutting into net interest income.

HBAN’s Market Performance

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) has experienced a 7.89% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.47% rise in the past month, and a -0.54% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for HBAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.77% for HBAN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.34% for the last 200 days.

HBAN Trading at 8.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +14.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBAN rose by +7.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.17. In addition, Huntington Bancshares, Inc. saw -21.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBAN starting from Houston Helga, who sale 4,300 shares at the price of $10.46 back on Nov 07. After this action, Houston Helga now owns 595,514 shares of Huntington Bancshares, Inc., valued at $45,000 using the latest closing price.

Heller Paul G, the Sr. EVP & Chief Technology Off of Huntington Bancshares, Inc., sale 23,817 shares at $11.89 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Heller Paul G is holding 505,910 shares at $283,215 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBAN

Equity return is now at value 13.21, with 1.29 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.