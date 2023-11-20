Huize Holding Ltd ADR (HUIZ) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Huize Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: HUIZ) has jumped by 16.57 compared to previous close of 0.96. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 31.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-17 that Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 17, 2023 7:00 AM ET Company Participants Cunjun Ma – Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ron Tam – Co-Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Coco Gong – Morgan Stanley Zeyu Yao – CICC Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Huize Holding Limited Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Huize Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: HUIZ) Right Now?

Huize Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: HUIZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.56. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HUIZ is 44.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HUIZ on November 20, 2023 was 14.69K shares.

HUIZ’s Market Performance

HUIZ’s stock has seen a 31.76% increase for the week, with a 4.67% rise in the past month and a -12.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.87% for Huize Holding Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.89% for HUIZ’s stock, with a -5.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HUIZ Trading at 8.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUIZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.48%, as shares surge +8.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUIZ rose by +31.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9309. In addition, Huize Holding Ltd ADR saw -18.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUIZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.51 for the present operating margin

+35.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Huize Holding Ltd ADR stands at -2.69. The total capital return value is set at -5.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.35. Equity return is now at value 16.99, with 5.63 for asset returns.

Based on Huize Holding Ltd ADR (HUIZ), the company’s capital structure generated 98.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.65. Total debt to assets is 30.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.77.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Huize Holding Ltd ADR (HUIZ) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.