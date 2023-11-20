Hongli Group Inc (HLP): A Technical Analysis

Hongli Group Inc (NASDAQ: HLP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HLP is 2.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HLP on November 20, 2023 was 300.27K shares.

The stock of Hongli Group Inc (NASDAQ: HLP) has decreased by -20.99 when compared to last closing price of 5.17.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 31.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-05-02 that Small-cap Chinese stocks have been attracting plenty of attention in recent days, according to data from Stocktwits, a social platform for investors and traders.

HLP’s Market Performance

Hongli Group Inc (HLP) has experienced a 31.77% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 126.94% rise in the past month, and a 7.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.98% for HLP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 52.60% for HLP’s stock, with a 52.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HLP Trading at 108.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.94%, as shares surge +120.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +109.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLP rose by +31.77%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.79. In addition, Hongli Group Inc saw 16.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HLP

Equity return is now at value 23.49, with 10.11 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hongli Group Inc (HLP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.