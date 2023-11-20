Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, HRTX stock has gone up by 86.20%, with a monthly gain of 71.03% and a quarterly plunge of -36.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.42% for Heron Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 63.27% for HRTX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -32.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by analysts is $5.63, which is $4.53 above the current market price. The public float for HRTX is 147.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.46% of that float. On November 20, 2023, the average trading volume of HRTX was 2.40M shares.

HRTX) stock’s latest price update

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX)’s stock price has soared by 18.89 in relation to previous closing price of 0.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 86.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-17 that When it comes to finding penny stocks to buy, there are plenty of things you’ll need to make note of. Sure, broader stock market news trends don’t directly influence cheap stocks.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRTX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for HRTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HRTX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $24 based on the research report published on May 27, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

HRTX Trading at 25.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.08%, as shares surge +78.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRTX rose by +86.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6916. In addition, Heron Therapeutics Inc saw -56.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRTX starting from Collard Craig A, who purchase 150,000 shares at the price of $0.92 back on Nov 16. After this action, Collard Craig A now owns 186,496 shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc, valued at $137,970 using the latest closing price.

Duarte Ira, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of Heron Therapeutics Inc, purchase 85,000 shares at $0.89 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Duarte Ira is holding 85,000 shares at $75,599 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-157.20 for the present operating margin

+49.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heron Therapeutics Inc stands at -169.05. The total capital return value is set at -82.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -90.33. Equity return is now at value -2408.88, with -47.77 for asset returns.

Based on Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1,160.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.07. Total debt to assets is 62.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,140.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.