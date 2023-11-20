Hecla Mining Co. (HL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE: HL)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.80 in comparison to its previous close of 4.47, however, the company has experienced a 22.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that Hecla Mining’s (HL) third-quarter 2023 revenues rise year over year, reflecting higher realized prices of silver and gold, and improved silver volumes sold.

Is It Worth Investing in Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE: HL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HL is 2.06. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HL is 574.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.40% of that float. On November 20, 2023, HL’s average trading volume was 6.40M shares.

HL’s Market Performance

HL stock saw an increase of 22.43% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.92% and a quarterly increase of 12.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.07% for Hecla Mining Co. (HL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.47% for HL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HL stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for HL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HL in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $4.40 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HL Trading at 15.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, as shares surge +8.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HL rose by +22.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.14. In addition, Hecla Mining Co. saw -16.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HL starting from Johnson George R, who purchase 8,500 shares at the price of $4.07 back on Aug 22. After this action, Johnson George R now owns 25,773 shares of Hecla Mining Co., valued at $34,585 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HL

Equity return is now at value -2.33, with -1.55 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hecla Mining Co. (HL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.