Heart Test Laboratories Inc (HSCS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: HSCS) has decreased by -1.60 when compared to last closing price of 0.17. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-15 that Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ: HSCS ) stock is rising higher on Wednesday without any clear news from the maker of cardiovascular diagnostic devices. There have been no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that explain why HSCS stock is rising higher today.

Is It Worth Investing in Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: HSCS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 3.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Heart Test Laboratories Inc (HSCS) by analysts is $3.80, which is $3.63 above the current market price. The public float for HSCS is 7.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.63% of that float. On November 20, 2023, the average trading volume of HSCS was 3.18M shares.

HSCS’s Market Performance

HSCS stock saw a decrease of 5.14% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -56.39% and a quarterly a decrease of -76.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 31.07% for Heart Test Laboratories Inc (HSCS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.46% for HSCS’s stock, with a -81.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HSCS Trading at -57.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 31.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.28%, as shares sank -57.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSCS rose by +5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2142. In addition, Heart Test Laboratories Inc saw -80.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HSCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-118698.33 for the present operating margin

-476.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heart Test Laboratories Inc stands at -123384.27. Equity return is now at value -519.34, with -150.59 for asset returns.

Based on Heart Test Laboratories Inc (HSCS), the company’s capital structure generated 679.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.17. Total debt to assets is 47.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 450.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 858.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Heart Test Laboratories Inc (HSCS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.