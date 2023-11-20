Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) Stock Faces 2.97% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, HR stock has gone down by -1.86%, with a monthly decline of -1.93% and a quarterly plunge of -15.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.05% for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.98% for HR stock, with a simple moving average of -21.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: HR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for HR is at 0.80. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for HR is $17.11, which is $2.86 above the current market price. The public float for HR is 376.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.29% of that float. The average trading volume for HR on November 20, 2023 was 3.20M shares.

HR) stock’s latest price update

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: HR)’s stock price has decreased by -1.04 compared to its previous closing price of 14.40. However, the company has seen a -1.86% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that We had downgraded H&R to neutral in February and the REIT has since fallen by over 30%. Q3-2023 results were solid and management continued to execute perfectly. We explain why we are stepping off the sidelines and giving this a Buy rating.

Analysts’ Opinion of HR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HR stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for HR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HR in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $17 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HR Trading at -5.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -1.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HR fell by -1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.52. In addition, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc saw -26.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HR starting from SINGLETON JOHN KNOX, who purchase 31,500 shares at the price of $17.11 back on Aug 16. After this action, SINGLETON JOHN KNOX now owns 50,582 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc, valued at $538,965 using the latest closing price.

Kilroy James Joseph IV, the Director of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc, purchase 2,400 shares at $19.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Kilroy James Joseph IV is holding 26,601 shares at $45,647 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.30 for the present operating margin

+28.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc stands at +12.89. Equity return is now at value -3.75, with -2.02 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.