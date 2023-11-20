Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR’s (SUPV) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, SUPV stock has gone up by 23.44%, with a monthly gain of 19.70% and a quarterly plunge of -12.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.30% for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.55% for SUPV’s stock, with a -6.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) Right Now?

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SUPV is at 1.63. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SUPV is $2.45, which is $0.08 above the current market price. The public float for SUPV is 78.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.34% of that float. The average trading volume for SUPV on November 20, 2023 was 472.81K shares.

SUPV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) has surged by 15.61 when compared to previous closing price of 2.05, but the company has seen a 23.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-02-24 that Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen and could be a great choice for investors looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices.

SUPV Trading at 11.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUPV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares surge +14.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUPV rose by +20.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.98. In addition, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR saw 9.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SUPV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.37 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR stands at -1.45. The total capital return value is set at 12.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.45. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV), the company’s capital structure generated 6.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.25. Total debt to assets is 0.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.