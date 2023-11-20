Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ: GGAL) is above average at 3.73x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.86.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) is $21.84, which is $6.94 above the current market price. The public float for GGAL is 119.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GGAL on November 20, 2023 was 787.09K shares.

GGAL) stock’s latest price update

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ: GGAL)’s stock price has gone rise by 19.20 in comparison to its previous close of 12.50, however, the company has experienced a 27.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons reported 2023-11-20 that Since 2001, Argentina has defaulted on its international sovereign debt three times.

GGAL’s Market Performance

GGAL’s stock has risen by 27.79% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 31.51% and a quarterly drop of -2.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.05% for Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.02% for GGAL’s stock, with a 12.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGAL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GGAL by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for GGAL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on January 31, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GGAL Trading at 15.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares surge +28.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGAL rose by +26.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.99. In addition, Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR saw 65.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GGAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.83 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR stands at +4.09. The total capital return value is set at 60.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.58. Equity return is now at value 17.63, with 3.22 for asset returns.

Based on Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL), the company’s capital structure generated 26.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.64. Total debt to assets is 4.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.83.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.