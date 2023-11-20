GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 2.50. However, the company has seen a 3.73% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that GrafTech International Ltd.’s third-quarter results show increasing losses and falling adjusted EBITDA, creating uncertainty for the company’s outlook. The graphite electrode industry is small and concentrated, with limited new supply coming online quickly. GrafTech’s profits have declined, and the company is facing challenges with long-term supply contracts and rising interest costs.

Is It Worth Investing in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) is above average at 51.33x. The 36-month beta value for EAF is also noteworthy at 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EAF is $3.50, which is $1.0 above than the current price. The public float for EAF is 192.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.53% of that float. The average trading volume of EAF on November 20, 2023 was 1.70M shares.

EAF’s Market Performance

The stock of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) has seen a 3.73% increase in the past week, with a -26.25% drop in the past month, and a -33.69% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.67% for EAF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.94% for EAF stock, with a simple moving average of -42.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EAF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EAF stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for EAF by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for EAF in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $7 based on the research report published on July 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

EAF Trading at -25.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares sank -26.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAF rose by +3.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.89. In addition, GrafTech International Ltd. saw -47.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EAF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.28 for the present operating margin

+42.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for GrafTech International Ltd. stands at +29.89. The total capital return value is set at 39.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.04. Equity return is now at value 4.46, with 0.82 for asset returns.

Based on GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF), the company’s capital structure generated 274.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.31. Total debt to assets is 57.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 273.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.

Conclusion

In summary, GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.