GoPro Inc. (GPRO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.38 in comparison to its previous close of 3.54, however, the company has experienced a 14.75% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-11-19 that If you could go back to 2014, odds are you’d want to invest in Bitcoin.

Is It Worth Investing in GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.56. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GoPro Inc. (GPRO) is $4.50, which is $0.81 above the current market price. The public float for GPRO is 122.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GPRO on November 20, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

GPRO’s Market Performance

The stock of GoPro Inc. (GPRO) has seen a 14.75% increase in the past week, with a 42.12% rise in the past month, and a -0.67% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.03% for GPRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.54% for GPRO’s stock, with a -9.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GPRO Trading at 22.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.54%, as shares surge +36.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPRO rose by +12.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.92. In addition, GoPro Inc. saw -25.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPRO starting from MCGEE BRIAN, who sale 9,511 shares at the price of $3.49 back on Nov 16. After this action, MCGEE BRIAN now owns 379,809 shares of GoPro Inc., valued at $33,147 using the latest closing price.

Saltman Eve T., the SVP, Corp/Bus Dev, CLO, Sec of GoPro Inc., sale 5,466 shares at $3.48 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Saltman Eve T. is holding 212,928 shares at $19,046 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.35 for the present operating margin

+37.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for GoPro Inc. stands at +2.64. The total capital return value is set at 5.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.71. Equity return is now at value -8.17, with -4.46 for asset returns.

Based on GoPro Inc. (GPRO), the company’s capital structure generated 30.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.13. Total debt to assets is 17.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, GoPro Inc. (GPRO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.