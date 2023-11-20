GlucoTrack Inc’s (GCTK) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, GCTK stock has gone up by 4.62%, with a monthly decline of -19.05% and a quarterly plunge of -40.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.30% for GlucoTrack Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.91% for GCTK’s stock, with a -65.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GlucoTrack Inc (NASDAQ: GCTK) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -1.24.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for GCTK is 15.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.16% of that float. On November 20, 2023, the average trading volume of GCTK was 166.62K shares.

GCTK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of GlucoTrack Inc (NASDAQ: GCTK) has jumped by 10.75 compared to previous close of 0.15. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-04-13 that GlucoTrack (NASDAQ: GCTK ) stock is falling on Thursday after the medical device company revealed plans for a proposed public stock offering. According to a news release from the company, it’s planning for a firm commitment underwritten public offering.

GCTK Trading at -24.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.70%, as shares sank -15.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCTK rose by +4.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1754. In addition, GlucoTrack Inc saw -87.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GCTK

Equity return is now at value -151.30, with -111.75 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, GlucoTrack Inc (GCTK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.