Forte Biosciences Inc (FBRX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Forte Biosciences Inc (FBRX) by analysts is $3.00, which is $2.55 above the current market price. The public float for FBRX is 27.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.20% of that float. On November 20, 2023, the average trading volume of FBRX was 32.06K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FBRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Forte Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: FBRX) has jumped by 14.39 compared to previous close of 0.39. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2021-10-06 that BiomX: Undervalued With Multiple Upcoming Catalysts

FBRX’s Market Performance

Forte Biosciences Inc (FBRX) has experienced a 2.09% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -18.36% drop in the past month, and a -45.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.71% for FBRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.97% for FBRX’s stock, with a -49.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBRX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for FBRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FBRX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $3.50 based on the research report published on September 20, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

FBRX Trading at -25.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.07%, as shares sank -14.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBRX rose by +2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4638. In addition, Forte Biosciences Inc saw -55.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBRX starting from Wagner Paul A., who purchase 44,024 shares at the price of $1.07 back on Dec 16. After this action, Wagner Paul A. now owns 1,379,049 shares of Forte Biosciences Inc, valued at $47,000 using the latest closing price.

Wagner Paul A., the of Forte Biosciences Inc, purchase 55,976 shares at $1.03 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Wagner Paul A. is holding 1,335,025 shares at $57,672 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBRX

The total capital return value is set at -34.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.54. Equity return is now at value -73.23, with -65.55 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Forte Biosciences Inc (FBRX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.