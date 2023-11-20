Flora Growth Corp’s (FLGC) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, FLGC stock has gone up by 20.63%, with a monthly gain of 7.85% and a quarterly plunge of -58.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.09% for Flora Growth Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.82% for FLGC’s stock, with a -74.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Flora Growth Corp (NASDAQ: FLGC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FLGC is 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FLGC is $20.00, which is $19.08 above the current price. The public float for FLGC is 6.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLGC on November 20, 2023 was 169.76K shares.

FLGC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Flora Growth Corp (NASDAQ: FLGC) has dropped by -7.87 compared to previous close of 1.00. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-16 that Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC ) stock is on the rise Thursday after the cannabis company announced Restricted Stock Awards (RSAs) for several of its leaders. The company distributed 726,241 RSAs to its leaders as part of its 2022 Equity Compensation Plan.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLGC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for FLGC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLGC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $10 based on the research report published on October 13, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

FLGC Trading at -26.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.71%, as shares surge +13.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLGC rose by +20.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8182. In addition, Flora Growth Corp saw -79.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FLGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-66.13 for the present operating margin

-7.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flora Growth Corp stands at -141.01. The total capital return value is set at -35.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.65. Equity return is now at value -152.77, with -100.38 for asset returns.

Based on Flora Growth Corp (FLGC), the company’s capital structure generated 7.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.80. Total debt to assets is 5.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Flora Growth Corp (FLGC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.