Flex Ltd (FLEX) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, FLEX stock has gone up by 0.61%, with a monthly gain of 6.02% and a quarterly surge of 1.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.32% for Flex Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.91% for FLEX’s stock, with a 5.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) is 15.19x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FLEX is 1.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Flex Ltd (FLEX) is $33.57, which is $7.32 above the current market price. The public float for FLEX is 429.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% of that float. On November 20, 2023, FLEX’s average trading volume was 3.72M shares.

FLEX) stock’s latest price update

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX)’s stock price has dropped by -0.49 in relation to previous closing price of 26.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-19 that The EMS industry has thin profit margins due to complex supply chains, changing customer demands, and large capital investments. The company focuses on high-margin sectors and operational optimization initiatives to expand margins. Its margin expansion trajectory indicates significant value creation over the next few years.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLEX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for FLEX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FLEX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $35 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FLEX Trading at 1.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +8.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLEX rose by +0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.61. In addition, Flex Ltd saw 22.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLEX starting from McSweeney Erin, who sale 9,500 shares at the price of $25.64 back on Oct 31. After this action, McSweeney Erin now owns 27,227 shares of Flex Ltd, valued at $243,580 using the latest closing price.

OFFER DAVID SCOTT, the EVP, General Counsel of Flex Ltd, sale 150,000 shares at $25.82 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that OFFER DAVID SCOTT is holding 237,094 shares at $3,872,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.25 for the present operating margin

+7.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flex Ltd stands at +2.61. The total capital return value is set at 13.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.08. Equity return is now at value 15.59, with 3.78 for asset returns.

Based on Flex Ltd (FLEX), the company’s capital structure generated 83.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.53. Total debt to assets is 20.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Flex Ltd (FLEX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.