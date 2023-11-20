Fiserv, Inc. (FI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FI is 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FI is $142.74, which is $18.66 above the current price. The public float for FI is 594.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FI on November 20, 2023 was 2.56M shares.

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.60 compared to its previous closing price of 124.83. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-10 that Investors looking for stocks in the Financial Transaction Services sector might want to consider either Fiserv (FI) or RB Global (RBA). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

FI’s Market Performance

Fiserv, Inc. (FI) has experienced a 2.12% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.82% rise in the past month, and a 4.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for FI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.64% for FI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $140 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FI Trading at 6.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +12.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FI rose by +2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.13. In addition, Fiserv, Inc. saw 22.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FI starting from Chiarello Guy, who sale 6,750 shares at the price of $113.90 back on Nov 01. After this action, Chiarello Guy now owns 153,606 shares of Fiserv, Inc., valued at $768,825 using the latest closing price.

Chiarello Guy, the Chief Operating Officer of Fiserv, Inc., sale 6,750 shares at $112.17 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Chiarello Guy is holding 160,356 shares at $757,148 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.93 for the present operating margin

+54.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fiserv, Inc. stands at +14.26. The total capital return value is set at 7.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.83. Equity return is now at value 9.95, with 3.73 for asset returns.

Based on Fiserv, Inc. (FI), the company’s capital structure generated 71.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.83. Total debt to assets is 26.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fiserv, Inc. (FI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.