First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) has seen a 14.19% increase in the past week, with a -7.92% drop in the past month, and a -11.21% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.08% for AG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.31% for AG stock, with a simple moving average of -14.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE: AG) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a "buy," 1 as "overweight," 4 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The public float for AG is 280.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.64% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AG on November 20, 2023 was 5.35M shares.

AG stock's latest price update

The stock of First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE: AG) has decreased by -0.76 when compared to last closing price of 5.27. Despite this, the company has experienced a 14.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Kitco reported 2023-11-02 that (Kitco News) – First Majestic Silver (TSX: FR) (NYSE: AG) announced today that in Q3 2023, the company produced 6.3 million silver equivalent ounces, down 28% compared to Q3 2022 (8.8 million silver equivalent ounces) and in line with the previous quarter.

AG Trading at 0.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares sank -6.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AG rose by +14.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.05. In addition, First Majestic Silver Corporation saw -37.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AG

Equity return is now at value -12.08, with -8.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.