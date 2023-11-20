Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.76. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) is $131.41, which is -$4.97 below the current market price. The public float for EXPE is 132.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXPE on November 20, 2023 was 2.32M shares.

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE)’s stock price has surge by 5.05relation to previous closing price of 129.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 14.91% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Invezz reported 2023-11-17 that Shares of Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) lack a meaningful upside from here now that they have gained a whopping 50% this year, as per a senior Evercore ISI analyst. Mahaney has a $136 price target on Airbnb stock On Friday, Mark Mahaney downgraded Airbnb to “in line”.

EXPE’s Market Performance

Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) has experienced a 14.91% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 42.57% rise in the past month, and a 26.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.63% for EXPE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 27.39% for EXPE stock, with a simple moving average of 30.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPE stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for EXPE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EXPE in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $200 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXPE Trading at 30.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.50% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares surge +45.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPE rose by +14.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.19. In addition, Expedia Group Inc saw 55.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPE starting from Dzielak Robert J, who sale 70,000 shares at the price of $134.50 back on Nov 17. After this action, Dzielak Robert J now owns 72,266 shares of Expedia Group Inc, valued at $9,415,049 using the latest closing price.

Soliday Lance A, the Chief Accounting Officer of Expedia Group Inc, sale 477 shares at $136.53 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Soliday Lance A is holding 9,931 shares at $65,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.99 for the present operating margin

+79.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expedia Group Inc stands at +3.02. The total capital return value is set at 10.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.71. Equity return is now at value 42.73, with 3.79 for asset returns.

Based on Expedia Group Inc (EXPE), the company’s capital structure generated 286.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.16. Total debt to assets is 30.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 286.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.