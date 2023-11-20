Examining the Volatility of Burford Capital Limited’s (BUR) Stock

The stock of Burford Capital Limited (BUR) has gone up by 4.90% for the week, with a 15.75% rise in the past month and a 8.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.39% for BUR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.87% for BUR’s stock, with a 17.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) Right Now?

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.58x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BUR is 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BUR is $19.77, which is $5.44 above the current price. The public float for BUR is 175.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BUR on November 20, 2023 was 632.59K shares.

BUR) stock’s latest price update

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR)’s stock price has soared by 7.99 in relation to previous closing price of 13.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-20 that ACGL, UPWK, BUR, AREC and LEU have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on November 20, 2023.

BUR Trading at 6.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +14.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BUR rose by +4.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.02. In addition, Burford Capital Limited saw 75.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+57.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Burford Capital Limited stands at +8.87. The total capital return value is set at 6.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.12.

Based on Burford Capital Limited (BUR), the company’s capital structure generated 72.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.09. Total debt to assets is 29.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Burford Capital Limited (BUR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.