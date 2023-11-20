Examining the Volatility of Bright Green Corp’s (BGXX) Stock

In the past week, BGXX stock has gone down by -3.99%, with a monthly decline of -15.97% and a quarterly plunge of -47.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.36% for Bright Green Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.53% for BGXX’s stock, with a -61.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bright Green Corp (NASDAQ: BGXX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.60.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BGXX is 65.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.85% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BGXX on November 20, 2023 was 566.68K shares.

BGXX) stock’s latest price update

Bright Green Corp (NASDAQ: BGXX)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.63 in comparison to its previous close of 0.34, however, the company has experienced a -3.99% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-16 that GRANT, N.M., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bright Green Corporation (BGXX) (“BGXX”, “Bright Green” or the “Company”) today announced the Company’s new alliance with Asia Capital Pioneers Group Inc. (“ACPG”), an Asia-based investment firm with global investments within high growth industries. ACPG will be BGXX’s exclusive Asia partner, connecting the Company with investors that fulfill the requirements for permanent U.S. residency via an EB-5 Investment Visa in the Asia-Pacific region.

BGXX Trading at -17.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGXX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.47%, as shares sank -14.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGXX fell by -3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3562. In addition, Bright Green Corp saw -35.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BGXX starting from Stockwell Lynn, who sale 250,000 shares at the price of $0.47 back on Aug 31. After this action, Stockwell Lynn now owns 66,355,698 shares of Bright Green Corp, valued at $116,675 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BGXX

The total capital return value is set at -225.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -231.70. Equity return is now at value -138.72, with -76.94 for asset returns.

Based on Bright Green Corp (BGXX), the company’s capital structure generated 35.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.05. Total debt to assets is 17.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.54.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bright Green Corp (BGXX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.