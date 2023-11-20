Evelo Biosciences Inc (EVLO) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Evelo Biosciences Inc (EVLO) has gone up by 62.37% for the week, with a -44.29% drop in the past month and a -92.87% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 39.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 24.27% for EVLO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.74% for EVLO’s stock, with a -91.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: EVLO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EVLO is 2.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EVLO is $10.00, which is $9.51 above the current price. The public float for EVLO is 9.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EVLO on November 20, 2023 was 592.66K shares.

EVLO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: EVLO) has decreased by -32.65 when compared to last closing price of 0.73.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 62.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-10-20 that The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVLO stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for EVLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVLO in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $12 based on the research report published on November 01, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

EVLO Trading at -80.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 39.79%, as shares sank -38.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -92.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVLO rose by +62.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4664. In addition, Evelo Biosciences Inc saw -98.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVLO starting from Bodmer Mark, who sale 3,163 shares at the price of $0.33 back on Nov 08. After this action, Bodmer Mark now owns 25,732 shares of Evelo Biosciences Inc, valued at $1,044 using the latest closing price.

McHale Duncan, the Chief Medical Officer of Evelo Biosciences Inc, sale 3,103 shares at $0.33 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that McHale Duncan is holding 16,984 shares at $1,024 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVLO

The total capital return value is set at -195.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -214.28. Equity return is now at value -6232.76, with -153.98 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Evelo Biosciences Inc (EVLO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.