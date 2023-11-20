Evaluating the Ups and Downs of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (TCON) Stock

The stock of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON) has seen a -14.95% decrease in the past week, with a 16.07% gain in the past month, and a -31.06% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.23% for TCON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.77% for TCON stock, with a simple moving average of -74.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TCON is also noteworthy at 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for TCON is $4.00, which is $3.82 above than the current price. The public float for TCON is 26.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.96% of that float. The average trading volume of TCON on November 20, 2023 was 2.40M shares.

TCON) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) has surged by 8.40 when compared to previous closing price of 0.17, but the company has seen a -14.95% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-13 that Tracon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON ) stock is falling on Monday as the company’s shares retreat from a massive rally on Friday. That rally saw shares of TCON stock climb 43.9% higher during normal trading hours.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCON stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for TCON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TCON in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $14 based on the research report published on April 16, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

TCON Trading at 0.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.25%, as shares surge +13.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCON fell by -18.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1700. In addition, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -87.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCON starting from THEUER CHARLES, who purchase 47,000 shares at the price of $0.75 back on Apr 27. After this action, THEUER CHARLES now owns 399,417 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $35,250 using the latest closing price.

THEUER CHARLES, the President and CEO of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 3,999 shares at $0.66 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that THEUER CHARLES is holding 352,417 shares at $2,639 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCON

The total capital return value is set at -305.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -869.83. Equity return is now at value -1277.01, with -75.82 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In summary, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.