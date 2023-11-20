Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Palantir Technologies Inc’s (PLTR) Stock

The stock of Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) has seen a 4.17% increase in the past week, with a 20.11% gain in the past month, and a 41.31% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.02% for PLTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.32% for PLTR stock, with a simple moving average of 55.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) is above average at 316.69x. The 36-month beta value for PLTR is also noteworthy at 2.77.

The public float for PLTR is 1.82B, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.54% of that float. The average trading volume of PLTR on November 20, 2023 was 58.54M shares.

The stock price of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) has surged by 3.64 when compared to previous closing price of 19.77, but the company has seen a 4.17% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-19 that Investors are showing signs of shifting from growth stocks to income or value-focused investments amid concerns about higher interest rates. The 10-year Treasury note reaching 5% is prompting a risk-off approach.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTR stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for PLTR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PLTR in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $16 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLTR Trading at 23.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.59% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares surge +27.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTR rose by +4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +127.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.68. In addition, Palantir Technologies Inc saw 219.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTR starting from Schiff Alexandra W., who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $19.81 back on Nov 16. After this action, Schiff Alexandra W. now owns 208,783 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc, valued at $79,240 using the latest closing price.

Woersching Eric H., the Director of Palantir Technologies Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Woersching Eric H. is holding 52,233 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.46 for the present operating margin

+78.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palantir Technologies Inc stands at -19.61. The total capital return value is set at -5.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.15. Equity return is now at value 5.28, with 3.92 for asset returns.

Based on Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR), the company’s capital structure generated 9.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.86. Total debt to assets is 7.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.