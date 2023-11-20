Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Ondas Holdings Inc’s (ONDS) Stock

In the past week, ONDS stock has gone up by 50.36%, with a monthly gain of 115.58% and a quarterly plunge of -6.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.07% for Ondas Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 81.48% for ONDS’s stock, with a -15.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ONDS is $2.00, which is $1.09 above the current price. The public float for ONDS is 37.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ONDS on November 20, 2023 was 444.74K shares.

ONDS) stock’s latest price update

Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS)’s stock price has gone rise by 15.78 in comparison to its previous close of 0.79, however, the company has experienced a 50.36% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-17 that Ever wonder what signals to look for in the stock market today? Let’s talk about insider buying – a goldmine of clues that could lead you to the next prospect to add to your list of penny stocks to watch.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONDS stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for ONDS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ONDS in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $22 based on the research report published on February 16, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ONDS Trading at 58.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.11%, as shares surge +133.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONDS rose by +50.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5268. In addition, Ondas Holdings Inc saw -42.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONDS starting from Popolo Joseph V, who purchase 342,880 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Nov 15. After this action, Popolo Joseph V now owns 594,175 shares of Ondas Holdings Inc, valued at $243,582 using the latest closing price.

Seidl Randy, the Director of Ondas Holdings Inc, sale 5,676 shares at $1.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Seidl Randy is holding 27,059 shares at $5,676 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONDS

Equity return is now at value -99.24, with -67.73 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.