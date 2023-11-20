Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Mosaic Company’s (MOS) Stock

The stock of Mosaic Company (MOS) has gone up by 7.46% for the week, with a -0.80% drop in the past month and a -8.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.30% for MOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.70% for MOS’s stock, with a -9.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) Right Now?

Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.57. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mosaic Company (MOS) is $40.96, which is $4.8 above the current market price. The public float for MOS is 324.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MOS on November 20, 2023 was 3.68M shares.

MOS) stock’s latest price update

Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.71 compared to its previous closing price of 36.78. However, the company has seen a 7.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-14 that In the evolving stock market landscape, identifying growth stocks to buy that promise resilience and prosperity over the long haul is akin to finding treasures in a rough, dusty terrain. This article will delve into the trajectories of three standout companies poised to dominate the coming decade.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for MOS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MOS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $42 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MOS Trading at 2.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares surge +2.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOS rose by +7.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.92. In addition, Mosaic Company saw -17.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.60 for the present operating margin

+29.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mosaic Company stands at +18.73. The total capital return value is set at 33.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.01. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 5.74 for asset returns.

Based on Mosaic Company (MOS), the company’s capital structure generated 31.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.01. Total debt to assets is 16.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mosaic Company (MOS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.