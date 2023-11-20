Evaluating the Impact of 5.69 Increase on SoundHound AI Inc’s (SOUN) Stock

The stock of SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) has seen a 24.58% increase in the past week, with a 25.99% gain in the past month, and a -5.51% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.45% for SOUN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.06% for SOUN’s stock, with a -14.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) by analysts is $4.52, which is $2.29 above the current market price. SOUN currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On November 20, 2023, the average trading volume of SOUN was 9.20M shares.

SOUN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) has increased by 5.69 when compared to last closing price of 2.11.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 24.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-19 that You can invest in the AI boom without relying on the largest stocks that everyone already knows all about. For example, Lemonade’s AI-driven business model is reshaping the insurance industry.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOUN stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for SOUN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOUN in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $5 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SOUN Trading at 17.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.82%, as shares surge +30.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOUN rose by +24.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.79. In addition, SoundHound AI Inc saw 25.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOUN starting from STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, who sale 5,404 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Oct 23. After this action, STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY now owns 1,006,531 shares of SoundHound AI Inc, valued at $9,241 using the latest closing price.

STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, the Chief Technology Officer of SoundHound AI Inc, sale 14,283 shares at $1.93 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY is holding 1,011,935 shares at $27,566 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-338.61 for the present operating margin

+69.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for SoundHound AI Inc stands at -370.63. The total capital return value is set at -148.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -189.50. Equity return is now at value -1716.62, with -95.43 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.