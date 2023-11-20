Evaluating the Impact of 3.15 Increase on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR’s (PBR) Stock

In the past week, PBR stock has gone up by 5.32%, with a monthly decline of -1.96% and a quarterly surge of 18.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.66% for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.65% for PBR’s stock, with a 24.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE: PBR) Right Now?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE: PBR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PBR is at 1.59. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PBR is $16.76, which is $0.72 above the current market price. The public float for PBR is 3.72B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.88% of that float. The average trading volume for PBR on November 20, 2023 was 18.90M shares.

PBR) stock’s latest price update

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE: PBR)’s stock price has plunge by 3.15relation to previous closing price of 15.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.32% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-19 that PBR recorded a mixed FQ3’23 earnings call, as the volatile spot prices and elevated expenses trigger its impacted profitability and dividend payouts. FQ4’23 may bring forth some uncertainty, with the expanded FCF from reduced capex and raised output guidance negated by the lower spot prices and forex headwinds. However, thanks to PBR’s undervaluation, the stock still offers a compelling forward dividend yield of 9.6%, exceeding the sector median of 3.70% and the US Treasury Yields.

PBR Trading at 5.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -1.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBR rose by +5.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.47. In addition, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR saw 55.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.25 for the present operating margin

+50.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR stands at +29.37. The total capital return value is set at 40.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.89. Equity return is now at value 36.80, with 14.13 for asset returns.

Based on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR), the company’s capital structure generated 77.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.64. Total debt to assets is 28.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.