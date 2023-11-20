Etsy Inc (ETSY) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) is above average at 30.38x. The 36-month beta value for ETSY is also noteworthy at 2.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ETSY is $74.41, which is $1.88 above than the current price. The public float for ETSY is 118.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.35% of that float. The average trading volume of ETSY on November 20, 2023 was 3.60M shares.

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY)’s stock price has increased by 3.39 compared to its previous closing price of 70.15. However, the company has seen a 14.69% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-17 that Etsy (ETSY) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock’s prospects.

ETSY’s Market Performance

ETSY’s stock has risen by 14.69% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.87% and a quarterly drop of -1.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.30% for Etsy Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.04% for ETSY’s stock, with a -19.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETSY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ETSY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ETSY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $75 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ETSY Trading at 12.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares surge +11.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETSY rose by +14.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.54. In addition, Etsy Inc saw -39.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETSY starting from Silverman Josh, who sale 10,425 shares at the price of $62.26 back on Oct 25. After this action, Silverman Josh now owns 23,140 shares of Etsy Inc, valued at $649,053 using the latest closing price.

Silverman Josh, the President & CEO of Etsy Inc, sale 10,425 shares at $64.51 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that Silverman Josh is holding 23,140 shares at $672,473 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.17 for the present operating margin

+70.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Etsy Inc stands at -27.06. The total capital return value is set at 15.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.14. Equity return is now at value -1224.50, with 13.63 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

Conclusion

In summary, Etsy Inc (ETSY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.