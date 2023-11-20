Equinor ASA ADR (EQNR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE: EQNR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EQNR is 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EQNR is $38.90, which is $5.86 above the current price. The public float for EQNR is 2.96B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EQNR on November 20, 2023 was 2.51M shares.

EQNR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE: EQNR) has jumped by 1.94 compared to previous close of 32.41. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Equinor ASA is a top investment pick with a diverse portfolio of assets and strong cash flow. The company had strong 3rd quarter results, with $8 billion in adjusted earnings and $7.5 billion in net operating income. Equinor’s production and alternative businesses are performing well, with increased liquid production and improved power business.

EQNR’s Market Performance

EQNR’s stock has risen by 0.52% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.05% and a quarterly rise of 10.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.78% for Equinor ASA ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.78% for EQNR’s stock, with a 12.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EQNR Trading at 2.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares sank -1.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQNR fell by -1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.91. In addition, Equinor ASA ADR saw -0.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EQNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.38 for the present operating margin

+52.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equinor ASA ADR stands at +19.29. The total capital return value is set at 97.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 39.49. Equity return is now at value 37.58, with 11.77 for asset returns.

Based on Equinor ASA ADR (EQNR), the company’s capital structure generated 59.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.34. Total debt to assets is 20.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.56 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Equinor ASA ADR (EQNR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.