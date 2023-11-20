Enviva Inc (EVA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for EVA is also noteworthy at 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EVA is $10.00, which is $8.4 above than the current price. The public float for EVA is 38.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.12% of that float. The average trading volume of EVA on November 20, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

EVA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Enviva Inc (NYSE: EVA) has increased by 17.65 when compared to last closing price of 1.36. Despite this, the company has experienced a 73.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-17 that BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) (“Enviva”) today announced the timing of its conference call to discuss third-quarter 2023 financial results. When: November 9, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time How: By dialing (877) 883-0383 in the United States, +1 (412) 902-6506 internationally, and entering the Participant Entry Number 4600445, or via webcast through the Investor Relations section of Enviva’s website at ir.envivabiomass.com Replays: Will be available online fo.

EVA’s Market Performance

Enviva Inc (EVA) has experienced a 73.35% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -61.72% drop in the past month, and a -85.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 39.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 24.78% for EVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -47.25% for EVA stock, with a simple moving average of -90.12% for the last 200 days.

EVA Trading at -68.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 39.81%, as shares sank -58.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -80.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVA rose by +73.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.9212. In addition, Enviva Inc saw -96.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVA starting from INCLUSIVE CAPITAL PARTNERS, L., who sale 2,250,000 shares at the price of $1.49 back on Nov 14. After this action, INCLUSIVE CAPITAL PARTNERS, L. now owns 5,348,710 shares of Enviva Inc, valued at $3,349,350 using the latest closing price.

BUMGARNER JOHN C JR, the Director of Enviva Inc, purchase 100,000 shares at $8.50 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that BUMGARNER JOHN C JR is holding 415,763 shares at $850,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.89 for the present operating margin

+5.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enviva Inc stands at -15.39. The total capital return value is set at -3.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.11. Equity return is now at value -90.74, with -13.00 for asset returns.

Based on Enviva Inc (EVA), the company’s capital structure generated 513.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.70. Total debt to assets is 67.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 504.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In summary, Enviva Inc (EVA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.