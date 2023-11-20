Energy Transfer LP (ET) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) has surged by 2.58 when compared to previous closing price of 13.18, but the company has seen a 2.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-18 that Ares Capital is a top business development company that has consistently outperformed the S&P 500. Energy Transfer is a midstream energy leader with an attractive valuation.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) Right Now?

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.75x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Energy Transfer LP (ET) by analysts is $17.58, which is $4.06 above the current market price. The public float for ET is 2.85B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.96% of that float. On November 20, 2023, the average trading volume of ET was 13.32M shares.

ET’s Market Performance

ET’s stock has seen a 2.89% increase for the week, with a -3.64% drop in the past month and a 4.00% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.75% for Energy Transfer LP The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.99% for ET’s stock, with a 4.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ET stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ET by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ET in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $14 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ET Trading at -0.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares sank -3.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ET rose by +2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.36. In addition, Energy Transfer LP saw 13.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ET starting from Mason Thomas P, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $13.17 back on Nov 13. After this action, Mason Thomas P now owns 1,715,720 shares of Energy Transfer LP, valued at $105,360 using the latest closing price.

Whitehurst Bradford D., the EVP of Energy Transfer LP, purchase 10,000 shares at $13.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Whitehurst Bradford D. is holding 1,323,055 shares at $131,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.90 for the present operating margin

+10.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Transfer LP stands at +5.29. The total capital return value is set at 8.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.82. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 3.53 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Transfer LP (ET), the company’s capital structure generated 148.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.79. Total debt to assets is 46.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 181.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, Energy Transfer LP (ET) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.