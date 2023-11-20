Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.02 in relation to its previous close of 87.50. However, the company has experienced a 3.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-11-19 that While getting to retirement age can be a blessing and a curse, the reality of counting on the U.S.

Is It Worth Investing in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EMR is 1.33. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is $107.05, which is $17.78 above the current market price. The public float for EMR is 567.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% of that float. On November 20, 2023, EMR’s average trading volume was 2.97M shares.

EMR’s Market Performance

EMR’s stock has seen a 3.20% increase for the week, with a -4.16% drop in the past month and a -6.09% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.73% for Emerson Electric Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.75% for EMR stock, with a simple moving average of 0.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMR stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for EMR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EMR in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $120 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EMR Trading at -4.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares sank -2.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMR rose by +3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.50. In addition, Emerson Electric Co. saw -7.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMR starting from McKelvey James Morgan Jr., who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $85.50 back on Nov 09. After this action, McKelvey James Morgan Jr. now owns 11,419 shares of Emerson Electric Co., valued at $684,000 using the latest closing price.

BOLTEN JOSHUA B., the Director of Emerson Electric Co., purchase 500 shares at $85.53 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that BOLTEN JOSHUA B. is holding 26,700 shares at $42,766 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.19 for the present operating margin

+45.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Emerson Electric Co. stands at +14.15. The total capital return value is set at 9.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.07. Equity return is now at value 13.82, with 5.47 for asset returns.

Based on Emerson Electric Co. (EMR), the company’s capital structure generated 30.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.47. Total debt to assets is 19.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.