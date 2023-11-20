Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) is $13.93, which is $2.88 above the current market price. The public float for EDIT is 81.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EDIT on November 20, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT)’s stock price has plunge by 13.02relation to previous closing price of 9.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 44.49% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-20 that Analysts up and down Wall Street have high expectations for Opera Limited and Editas Medicine. Opera Limited started paying a dividend this year, even though its performance metrics are rising like a growth stock.

EDIT’s Market Performance

Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) has experienced a 44.49% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 75.73% rise in the past month, and a 25.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.59% for EDIT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 45.21% for EDIT stock, with a simple moving average of 30.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDIT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EDIT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EDIT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $11 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EDIT Trading at 46.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.52%, as shares surge +70.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDIT rose by +39.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.83. In addition, Editas Medicine Inc saw 24.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDIT starting from Eaton Bruce, who sale 695 shares at the price of $8.21 back on Nov 14. After this action, Eaton Bruce now owns 74,894 shares of Editas Medicine Inc, valued at $5,706 using the latest closing price.

Eaton Bruce, the EVP, CBO AND CTO of Editas Medicine Inc, sale 139 shares at $8.40 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Eaton Bruce is holding 75,589 shares at $1,168 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDIT

Equity return is now at value -50.33, with -37.67 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.