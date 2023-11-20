ECARX Holdings Inc’s (ECX) Stock: A -24.70% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX) has gone down by -25.32% for the week, with a -22.55% drop in the past month and a -31.78% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.03% for ECX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.70% for ECX’s stock, with a -42.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ECARX Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ECX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX) by analysts is $72.85, which is $7.05 above the current market price. The public float for ECX is 74.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.32% of that float. On November 20, 2023, the average trading volume of ECX was 509.39K shares.

ECX) stock’s latest price update

ECARX Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ECX)’s stock price has dropped by -8.75 in relation to previous closing price of 3.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -25.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Renee Du – Head of Investor Relations Ziyu Shen – Co-Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Peter Cirino – Chief Operating Officer Phil Zhou – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Derek Soderberg – Cantor Fitzgerald Renee Du Good morning and welcome to our Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. With me today are ECARX Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Ziyu Shen, Chief Operating Officer; Peter Cirino and Chief Financial Officer.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ECX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ECX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $10 based on the research report published on May 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ECX Trading at -20.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.78%, as shares sank -19.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECX fell by -25.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.84. In addition, ECARX Holdings Inc saw -63.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECX starting from Heng Jun Hong, who sale 2,743 shares at the price of $3.24 back on Sep 27. After this action, Heng Jun Hong now owns 0 shares of ECARX Holdings Inc, valued at $8,887 using the latest closing price.

Heng Jun Hong, the Director of ECARX Holdings Inc, sale 47,257 shares at $3.32 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Heng Jun Hong is holding 2,743 shares at $157,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.81 for the present operating margin

+27.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for ECARX Holdings Inc stands at -43.29. The total capital return value is set at -90.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -137.46. Equity return is now at value -205.41, with -44.88 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To sum up, ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.