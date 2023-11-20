Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DYN is 0.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DYN is $29.00, which is $17.98 above the current price. The public float for DYN is 31.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 22.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DYN on November 20, 2023 was 542.94K shares.

DYN) stock’s latest price update

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DYN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.85 compared to its previous closing price of 9.77. However, the company has seen a gain of 26.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-13 that After dropping to 52-week lows, the markets have been rallying lately. That has traders and investors scrambling for cheap stocks under $20 to buy.

DYN’s Market Performance

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) has seen a 26.67% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 47.72% gain in the past month and a 1.75% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.38% for DYN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.25% for DYN’s stock, with a -0.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DYN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for DYN by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for DYN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $27 based on the research report published on February 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DYN Trading at 28.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.59%, as shares surge +52.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DYN rose by +26.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.28. In addition, Dyne Therapeutics Inc saw -4.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DYN starting from HIGH SUSANNA GATTI, who sale 9,939 shares at the price of $7.40 back on Nov 02. After this action, HIGH SUSANNA GATTI now owns 94,605 shares of Dyne Therapeutics Inc, valued at $73,549 using the latest closing price.

Brumm Joshua T, the of Dyne Therapeutics Inc, sale 12,032 shares at $9.41 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Brumm Joshua T is holding 233,679 shares at $113,221 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DYN

The total capital return value is set at -50.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.79. Equity return is now at value -103.60, with -82.44 for asset returns.

Based on Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN), the company’s capital structure generated 12.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.78. Total debt to assets is 9.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.