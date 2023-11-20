Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE: BROS)’s stock price has plunge by 1.76relation to previous closing price of 27.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.81% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-20 that Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS ) stock is getting a boost on Monday after JPMorgan analyst John Ivankoe weighed in on the coffee company’s shares. The JPMorgan analyst upgraded shares of BROS stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

Is It Worth Investing in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE: BROS) Right Now?

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE: BROS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.79x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BROS is 2.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BROS is $33.08, which is $4.74 above the current price. The public float for BROS is 47.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BROS on November 20, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

BROS’s Market Performance

BROS’s stock has seen a 4.81% increase for the week, with a 11.88% rise in the past month and a -7.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.10% for Dutch Bros Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.07% for BROS’s stock, with a -3.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BROS Trading at 11.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BROS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares surge +15.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BROS rose by +4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.41. In addition, Dutch Bros Inc saw 0.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BROS starting from TSG7 A Management LLC, who sale 5,641,152 shares at the price of $28.16 back on Nov 15. After this action, TSG7 A Management LLC now owns 0 shares of Dutch Bros Inc, valued at $158,854,840 using the latest closing price.

Tullett Victoria J, the Chief Legal Officer of Dutch Bros Inc, purchase 739 shares at $33.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Tullett Victoria J is holding 739 shares at $24,978 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BROS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04 for the present operating margin

+24.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dutch Bros Inc stands at -0.64. The total capital return value is set at -0.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.19. Equity return is now at value 1.07, with 0.18 for asset returns.

Based on Dutch Bros Inc (BROS), the company’s capital structure generated 484.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.89. Total debt to assets is 52.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 383.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 65.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.