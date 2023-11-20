Dropbox Inc (DBX) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Dropbox Inc (DBX) has seen a 1.99% increase in the past week, with a -0.66% drop in the past month, and a 0.85% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for DBX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.56% for DBX stock, with a simple moving average of 10.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) Right Now?

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dropbox Inc (DBX) is $30.08, which is $2.94 above the current market price. The public float for DBX is 254.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DBX on November 20, 2023 was 2.65M shares.

DBX) stock’s latest price update

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX)’s stock price has plunge by 2.57relation to previous closing price of 26.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.99% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-17 that Dropbox Inc (NYSE:DBX) and Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced a partnership Friday intended to give Dropbox users enhanced productivity tools fueled by artificial intelligence. The file-hosting company plans to utilize Nvidia’s AI foundation models, enterprise software and accelerated computing, according to a statement.

DBX Trading at 0.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +1.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBX rose by +1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.48. In addition, Dropbox Inc saw 21.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBX starting from Volkmer Bart, who sale 7,088 shares at the price of $26.55 back on Nov 16. After this action, Volkmer Bart now owns 274,678 shares of Dropbox Inc, valued at $188,184 using the latest closing price.

Regan Timothy, the Chief Financial Officer of Dropbox Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $27.61 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Regan Timothy is holding 459,761 shares at $82,838 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.33 for the present operating margin

+80.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dropbox Inc stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 17.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dropbox Inc (DBX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.