Cybin Inc (CYBN) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Cybin Inc (CYBN) has seen a 5.14% increase in the past week, with a -11.59% drop in the past month, and a 43.91% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.28% for CYBN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.11% for CYBN’s stock, with a 12.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cybin Inc (AMEX: CYBN) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cybin Inc (CYBN) is $4.83, which is $4.38 above the current market price. The public float for CYBN is 183.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CYBN on November 20, 2023 was 4.92M shares.

CYBN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cybin Inc (AMEX: CYBN) has surged by 0.18 when compared to previous closing price of 0.45, but the company has seen a 5.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-06 that TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cybin Inc. (NYSE American:CYBN) (NEO:CYBN) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare by developing new and innovative psychedelic-based treatment options, today announced that its abstract describing a comprehensive structure-activity relationship study of a series of novel serotonergic phenethylamines has been selected for presentation at the Neuropsychiatric Drug Development Summit taking pla.

CYBN Trading at -11.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.14%, as shares sank -7.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBN rose by +5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5222. In addition, Cybin Inc saw 51.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBN

The total capital return value is set at -82.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.36. Equity return is now at value -91.42, with -81.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cybin Inc (CYBN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.